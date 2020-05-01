Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 14,360 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,360 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,253,000 after acquiring an additional 123,417 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,810,000 after acquiring an additional 799,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $255,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $79.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

