Brinker Capital Inc. Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $131.89 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

