Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $269.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.52. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.61.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.