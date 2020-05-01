Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 1,914 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at $295,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,820 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BR opened at $116.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $116.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

