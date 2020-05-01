Brinker Capital Inc. Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172,242 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

