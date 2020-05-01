Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 17,077 Shares of Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) by 480.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.56% of Global X China Financials ETF worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X China Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $173,000.

Get Global X China Financials ETF alerts:

Global X China Financials ETF stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Global X China Financials ETF has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $17.80.

Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.