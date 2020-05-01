Bank of America Corp DE Sells 21,879 Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of American Outdoor Brands worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,533.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $70,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

