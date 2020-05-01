Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

4/24/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

4/23/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

4/17/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

4/3/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/17/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

3/12/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

3/11/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

3/5/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $424.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.79.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $306,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 633,971 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

