HP (NYSE:HPQ) Receiving Extremely Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about HP (NYSE:HPQ) has been trending extremely positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the computer maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. HP has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

