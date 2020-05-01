Very Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Noble Investments UK (LON:NBL) Stock Price

Media headlines about Noble Investments UK (LON:NBL) have trended very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Noble Investments UK earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Noble Investments UK has a 12-month low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 265.50 ($3.49).

Get Noble Investments UK alerts:

About Noble Investments UK

Noble Investments (UK) PLC is a United Kingdom-based company is engaged in collectibles retail trading and auctions, including rare coins, stamps, tokens, medals and banknotes. The Company provides personalized consultancy services to collectors and dealers in English, ancient and foreign coins; commemorative medals and tokens; numismatic and philatelic books, banknotes and paper ephemera; military orders and decorations, and world stamps.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Investments UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Investments UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.