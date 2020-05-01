Dell (NYSE:DELL) Earning Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Dell (NYSE:DELL) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dell earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Dell's analysis:

Several analysts have commented on DELL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NYSE DELL opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 57,073 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $2,229,271.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,295,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,207 shares of company stock worth $4,923,660 in the last three months. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

