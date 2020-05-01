Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been trending positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Daimler earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Daimler’s score:

Get Daimler alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DDAIF shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.60. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.38%. Analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.