International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 3.00

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s ranking:

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 221.90 ($2.92) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.32. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a €0.17 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.42) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 512.19 ($6.74).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

