Carclo (LON:CAR) Earns News Impact Score of 2.00

Media stories about Carclo (LON:CAR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Carclo earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

LON:CAR opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.67. Carclo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.10 ($0.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 956.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Carclo plc is engaged in the supply of fine tolerance, injection molded plastic components, mainly for medical products. The Company is also engaged in the design and supply of specialized injection molded light-emitting diode (LED)-based lighting systems to the automotive industry. The Company operates through four segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, Aerospace and CIT Technology.

