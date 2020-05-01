Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Petromin Resources (CVE:PTR) Stock Price

Press coverage about Petromin Resources (CVE:PTR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Petromin Resources earned a news impact score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Petromin Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.03.

Petromin Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and producing company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of interests in oil and natural gas projects in Canada. The Company’s oil and gas properties are situated in the province of Alberta, Canada.

