Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.67

News articles about Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Barrick Gold earned a news impact score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$35.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.23. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABX. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.58.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

