MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

