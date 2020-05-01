Neutral Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Price

News stories about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have trended neutral on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of TSCDY opened at $8.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Tesco has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

