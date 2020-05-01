SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) have been trending neutral on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.44. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $202.59. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.10.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SZKMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

