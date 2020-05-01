Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receiving Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of -2.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Uber Technologies’ score:

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion and a PE ratio of -3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.19.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,398,000 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.