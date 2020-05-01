Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -3.00

Media coverage about Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) has trended very negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trans-Pacific Aerospace earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS TPAC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear.

