Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price

Media stories about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have trended very negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a coverage optimism score of -3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected TELUS’s score:

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$22.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.22. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$18.55 and a 1 year high of C$27.74.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 target price on TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$55.00 target price on TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.45.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.