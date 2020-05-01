HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has been trending very negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR earned a news impact score of -3.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HNNMY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.35.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1.92%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

