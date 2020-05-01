Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Media stories about Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Suzuki Motor earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMF opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

