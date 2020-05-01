Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Share Price

News headlines about OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have recently commented on OISHY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OISHY opened at $9.65 on Friday. OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.