Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Roche (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Share Price

Media coverage about Roche (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roche earned a news sentiment score of -3.48 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Roche’s analysis:

Get Roche alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:SNYNF opened at $96.25 on Friday. Roche has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $104.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.50.

About Roche

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.