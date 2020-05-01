Target (NYSE:TGT) Getting Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Target (NYSE:TGT) have trended negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Target earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Target’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $109.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.61. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. Target has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

