Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Share Price

Headlines about Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) have been trending negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Invesco earned a media sentiment score of -2.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

