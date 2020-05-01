Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -1.00

News articles about Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Natural Resources earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.69. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.15.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,421 shares in the company, valued at C$502,567.76. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

