Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

