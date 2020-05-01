B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Alimera Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 million.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

