Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for AtriCure Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AtriCure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

ATRC opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.55. AtriCure has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.51.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,933.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $4,794,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AtriCure by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 770.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

