Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantica Yield in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Yield’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of AY stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Atlantica Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 335.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 140,086 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

