William Blair Weighs in on Blucora Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Blucora in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Blucora stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $693.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. Blucora had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,298,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

