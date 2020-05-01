SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Clovis Oncology in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.22). SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $93,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

