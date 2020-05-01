Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Encompass Health Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $118,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

