Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Encompass Health Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $118,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Earnings History and Estimates for Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share
Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share
B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alimera Sciences Inc
B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alimera Sciences Inc
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for AtriCure Inc. Lifted by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for AtriCure Inc. Lifted by Analyst
Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Atlantica Yield PLC
Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Atlantica Yield PLC
William Blair Weighs in on Blucora Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
William Blair Weighs in on Blucora Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Clovis Oncology
SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Clovis Oncology


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report