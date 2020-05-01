Enbridge Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.25.

Enbridge stock opened at C$42.65 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.39 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

