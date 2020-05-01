Brokers Set Expectations for Fortis Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 billion.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CSFB raised their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.92.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$53.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$41.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.