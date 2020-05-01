Cormark Weighs in on Guyana Goldfields Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:GUY)

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Guyana Goldfields in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07).
A number of other analysts have also commented on GUY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.
About Guyana Goldfields
Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
