Cormark Weighs in on Guyana Goldfields Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:GUY)

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Guyana Goldfields in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07).

Get Guyana Goldfields alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on GUY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Guyana Goldfields stock opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.17. Guyana Goldfields has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$1.46.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Guyana Goldfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guyana Goldfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.