Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc Issued By Raymond James (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$143.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.40 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.42.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$18.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.04. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.94, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total value of C$444,276.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,850,159.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -277.78%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

