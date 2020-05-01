Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) Raised by Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. Polaris Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$8.59 and a twelve month high of C$17.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.96. The firm has a market cap of $185.17 million and a PE ratio of 13.20.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$23.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.55 million.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

