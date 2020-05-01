Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Insider Raymond Gray Buys 1,125 Shares

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) insider Raymond Gray bought 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,495 ($19.67) per share, with a total value of £16,818.75 ($22,124.11).

Raymond Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Raymond Gray sold 2,205 shares of Computacenter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.49), for a total value of £32,678.10 ($42,986.19).

LON CCC opened at GBX 1,456 ($19.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,380.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,557.85. Computacenter plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,950 ($25.65). The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a GBX 26.90 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $10.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

