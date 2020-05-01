Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Acquires 236 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of £1,298 ($1,707.45).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 300 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of £1,590 ($2,091.55).

On Friday, February 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 218 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 728 ($9.58) per share, with a total value of £1,587.04 ($2,087.66).

On Friday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 208 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 762 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of £1,584.96 ($2,084.93).

MAB1 opened at GBX 575 ($7.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.95 million and a PE ratio of 22.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 515.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 651.51. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 329.31 ($4.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 825 ($10.85).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered their target price on Mortgage Advice Bureau from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

