Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Jim Rutherford Buys 25,000 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Jim Rutherford purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £39,250 ($51,631.15).

LON APF opened at GBX 158.20 ($2.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.06%.

APF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 225 ($2.96).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

