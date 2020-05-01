Synairgen’s (SNG) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Synairgen (LON:SNG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SNG opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $777,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.54. Synairgen has a 1 year low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 77.75 ($1.02).

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

