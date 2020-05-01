Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Plymouth Industrial Reit has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.81-1.85 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM opened at $14.01 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

