EVO Payments (EVOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect EVO Payments to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. EVO Payments has set its FY 2020

guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EVO Payments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVOP opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVOP shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Garabedian acquired 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $178,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,572 shares in the company, valued at $441,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,302 shares of company stock worth $441,465. 61.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

