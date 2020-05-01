Global Partners (GLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Global Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, analysts expect Global Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $11.91 on Friday. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $398.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

In other Global Partners news, Director Robert J. Mccool bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $29,730.00. Insiders purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $71,712 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Global Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Global Partners from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Global Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

