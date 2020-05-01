O2Micro International (OIIM) to Release Earnings on Friday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect O2Micro International to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. O2Micro International has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.73. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OIIM. ValuEngine raised O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.