Cardtronics (CATM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Cardtronics to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Cardtronics has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 2.58-2.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.58-2.70 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. On average, analysts expect Cardtronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $22.90 on Friday. Cardtronics has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $953.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on CATM. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Earnings History for Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

